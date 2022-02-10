Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $359.47.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PH. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Sunday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total value of $872,174.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PH. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH traded down $8.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $304.42. 793,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,949. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $266.26 and a twelve month high of $340.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.93.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 17.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.83%.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

