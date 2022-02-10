Parkland (TSE:PKI) PT Set at C$52.00 by Raymond James

Parkland (TSE:PKI) has been given a C$52.00 price target by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PKI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Parkland from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$50.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.09.

Shares of TSE PKI traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$35.75. 288,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,692. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.18. Parkland has a 1 year low of C$31.91 and a 1 year high of C$41.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.96. The stock has a market cap of C$5.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.07.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

