PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.36.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in PBF Energy by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in PBF Energy by 242.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

PBF traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.85. 4,759,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,446,187. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PBF Energy has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $20.15.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 44.77% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.53) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

