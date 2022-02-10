PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Stock Price Down 5.2%

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)’s share price was down 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.52 and last traded at $18.78. Approximately 33,394 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,389,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.82.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PBF Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PBF Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.36.

The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average of $13.08.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.64. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 44.77% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.53) earnings per share. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBF. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 136.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 18.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 242.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

