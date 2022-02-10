PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $43.06, but opened at $46.34. PC Connection shares last traded at $47.00, with a volume of 231 shares traded.

The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. PC Connection had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 2.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

Get PC Connection alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on CNXN shares. Sidoti upgraded PC Connection from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total value of $223,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 4,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $187,353.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,179 shares of company stock worth $1,378,304 in the last quarter. Insiders own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in PC Connection by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in PC Connection by 99,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in PC Connection by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in PC Connection by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. 41.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.34.

About PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN)

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.