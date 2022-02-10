PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PC Connection from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Sidoti raised PC Connection from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th.
PC Connection stock opened at $50.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.66. PC Connection has a 1-year low of $40.08 and a 1-year high of $55.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.34.
In other news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $134,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total value of $223,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,304. Insiders own 58.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PC Connection by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of PC Connection by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of PC Connection by 186.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 72,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 47,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PC Connection in the 4th quarter valued at about $437,000. 41.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PC Connection Company Profile
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PC Connection (CNXN)
- Bullish Technical Events Suggest Gains For These 3 Small Caps
- The Long Case for Buying Hasbro Stock May Lie in the Metaverse
- The Institutions Are Buying Reynolds Consumer Products
- Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.