PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PC Connection from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Sidoti raised PC Connection from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

PC Connection stock opened at $50.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.66. PC Connection has a 1-year low of $40.08 and a 1-year high of $55.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.34.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. PC Connection had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 2.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PC Connection will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $134,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total value of $223,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,304. Insiders own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PC Connection by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of PC Connection by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of PC Connection by 186.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 72,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 47,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PC Connection in the 4th quarter valued at about $437,000. 41.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

