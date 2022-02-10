PEAK6 Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII)

PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its stake in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Kismet Acquisition Two were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KAII. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,963,000. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two by 425.5% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,002,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,745,000 after purchasing an additional 811,777 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,825,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,840,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,126,000.

KAII opened at $9.72 on Thursday. Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73.

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

