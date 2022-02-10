PEAK6 Investments LLC Invests $756,000 in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 150,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BRFS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BRF by 3,099.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 8,802 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BRF in the third quarter valued at $64,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in BRF in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in BRF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BRF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRFS opened at $3.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.26. Brf S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. BRF had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 5.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that Brf S.A. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BRFS. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

