Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,266 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 10.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 119,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after purchasing an additional 11,621 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 19,515.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Cigna by 36.0% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 7,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Cigna during the second quarter valued at $1,922,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Cigna by 2.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 72,403 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CI opened at $232.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $77.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $226.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.51. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 25.41%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CI. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.52.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

