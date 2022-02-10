Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $1.28 Million Stake in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,788 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp owned 0.20% of Sabine Royalty Trust worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 9.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,403 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Sabine Royalty Trust stock opened at $47.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $696.49 million, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.83. Sabine Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $29.60 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 93.18% and a return on equity of 745.91%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.374 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.40%. Sabine Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 375.71%.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

