Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,381 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,674 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $68.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.42. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $51.88 and a 12-month high of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BHP. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($29.55) target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($32.45) to GBX 2,300 ($31.10) in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.20 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $784.70.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group (NYSE:BHP).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.