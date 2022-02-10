Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $1.94 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,299,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,739,075,000 after purchasing an additional 829,887 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 56.9% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,313,000 after acquiring an additional 10,499,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,298,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,553,614,000 after acquiring an additional 383,163 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,366 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.3% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 10,804,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $754,712,000 after purchasing an additional 442,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock opened at $63.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $79.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.36. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.39 and a 1 year high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.90). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.61%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.06.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

