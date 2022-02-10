Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Makes New $1.56 Million Investment in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DCI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Donaldson by 475.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,220,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,850 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 9.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,298,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,613,000 after buying an additional 478,667 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 16.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,799,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,851,000 after buying an additional 399,858 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 16.9% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,436,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,852,000 after buying an additional 351,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 87.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 486,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,918,000 after buying an additional 226,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Donaldson news, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $118,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $220,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,440 shares of company stock worth $833,473. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson stock opened at $55.08 on Thursday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.94 and a fifty-two week high of $69.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $760.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 37.13%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DCI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

