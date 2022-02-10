Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Purchases 3,300 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in AES were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AES. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in AES by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 123,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 14,209 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AES by 18.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of AES by 483.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 68,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 56,521 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AES by 30.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 117,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 27,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of AES by 25.3% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 104,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 21,083 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $12,472,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AES stock opened at $22.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The AES Co. has a one year low of $21.51 and a one year high of $29.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.82%.

AES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

