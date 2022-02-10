Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Raises Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 85.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,968 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Sanofi by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 70,280,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,164 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Sanofi by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,924,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,643,000 after acquiring an additional 833,701 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Sanofi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,371,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,013,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,669,000 after acquiring an additional 222,158 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Sanofi by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,803,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,992,000 after purchasing an additional 273,128 shares in the last quarter. 9.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $53.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.27. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $45.17 and a 52 week high of $54.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SNY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

