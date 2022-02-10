Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 1,065 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,446 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 55.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.15.

WBA stock opened at $49.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.62 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.74%.

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

