Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 99 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lowered its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Torray LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $326.30 on Thursday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $391.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $347.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.39. The stock has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.07 and a beta of 0.31.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total value of $1,097,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,776. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $378.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.14.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

