Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Takes $1.56 Million Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Donaldson by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,436,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,852,000 after buying an additional 351,362 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,392,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Donaldson by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,815,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,321,000 after purchasing an additional 210,228 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Donaldson by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

DCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of DCI stock opened at $55.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.43 and its 200-day moving average is $60.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.35. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.94 and a 52-week high of $69.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $760.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.51 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.13%.

In other Donaldson news, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $118,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $493,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,440 shares of company stock worth $833,473. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.