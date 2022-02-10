Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter worth $171,688,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 57.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,321,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,034,000 after purchasing an additional 481,821 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at $91,793,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 48.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 770,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,540,000 after acquiring an additional 251,917 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,026,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,955,000 after purchasing an additional 239,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JLL opened at $262.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $148.56 and a 1 year high of $275.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $255.32 and its 200 day moving average is $250.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.67.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

