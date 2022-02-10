Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PTON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $76.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. raised their target price on Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.93.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $38.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.45 and a 200 day moving average of $70.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $22.81 and a 12 month high of $155.52.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, President William Lynch sold 2,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $120,498.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv bought 641,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,514,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,010 shares of company stock worth $423,792. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 360.4% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

