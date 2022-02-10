Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Down 3.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) traded down 3.4% on Wednesday after Loop Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $55.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Peloton Interactive traded as low as $35.65 and last traded at $36.02. 292,479 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 40,146,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.27.

Several other research firms have also commented on PTON. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial lowered Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities lowered Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.93.

In other news, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv bought 641,620 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $29,514,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $128,154.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,010 shares of company stock valued at $423,792 over the last ninety days. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,189,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933,027 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1,135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,485,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960,315 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 201.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,729,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162,164 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 7,835.9% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,173,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 159.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,404,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,740 shares during the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

About Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

