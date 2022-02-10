PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 68.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.
PFLT stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.48. 3,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,773. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.04. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $13.92. The company has a market cap of $524.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is presently 78.08%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.52% of the company’s stock.
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.
