PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 68.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

PFLT stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.48. 3,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,773. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.04. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $13.92. The company has a market cap of $524.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is presently 78.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.52% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.