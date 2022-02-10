PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Acquires $8,830,500.00 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Farhad Nanji purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.87 per share, with a total value of $8,830,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Farhad Nanji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Farhad Nanji acquired 151,852 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.98 per share, for a total transaction of $9,867,342.96.

On Friday, November 26th, Farhad Nanji purchased 9,002 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.88 per share, for a total transaction of $584,049.76.

On Monday, November 22nd, Farhad Nanji purchased 125,321 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.78 per share, for a total transaction of $8,118,294.38.

On Friday, November 19th, Farhad Nanji bought 126,379 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.77 per share, with a total value of $8,059,188.83.

NYSE PFSI opened at $60.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.42. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.11 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.60). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 36.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 296.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,329,000 after buying an additional 35,667 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 51,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,242,000 after acquiring an additional 231,710 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 26,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. 61.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

