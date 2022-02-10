PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.71.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PFSI shares. Barclays raised their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $1,038,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Farhad Nanji acquired 126,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.77 per share, with a total value of $8,059,188.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 562,554 shares of company stock valued at $35,459,376 and have sold 45,000 shares valued at $3,015,300. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,012,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after buying an additional 9,813 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $960,000. 61.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $60.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12-month low of $55.11 and a 12-month high of $71.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.42.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.60). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 36.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 20.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.48%.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

