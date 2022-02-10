Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,148 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 397,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Viavi Solutions worth $6,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the second quarter worth $153,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the third quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the third quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $41,821.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 2,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $39,942.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,419 shares of company stock valued at $268,073 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $17.28 on Thursday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.68 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -157.09 and a beta of 0.71.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 19.51% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

VIAV has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

