Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 73,708 Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 467,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,708 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Canopy Growth worth $6,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,902,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,959 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 144.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,219,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,899,000 after acquiring an additional 720,238 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,075,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,081,000 after acquiring an additional 338,296 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,023,000 after purchasing an additional 291,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,894,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGC stock opened at $8.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Canopy Growth Co. has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.79.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 201.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CGC shares. Bank of America cut Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$25.28 to C$16.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Canopy Growth in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.91.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

