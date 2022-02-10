Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 3,228 Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,919 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.26% of EchoStar worth $5,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of EchoStar by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,242,002 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,745,000 after purchasing an additional 789,207 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of EchoStar by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,987,702 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,282,000 after purchasing an additional 52,226 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of EchoStar by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,282,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,148,000 after purchasing an additional 262,900 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of EchoStar by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,016,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,698,000 after purchasing an additional 175,817 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in EchoStar by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,049,000 after acquiring an additional 212,866 shares during the last quarter.

Get EchoStar alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SATS shares. Raymond James upped their target price on EchoStar from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EchoStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of EchoStar stock opened at $25.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.49. EchoStar Co. has a 12 month low of $21.32 and a 12 month high of $30.90.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $504.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.00 million. EchoStar had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that EchoStar Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.