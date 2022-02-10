Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $8.56 Million Stock Holdings in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,452 shares of the coupon company’s stock after selling 82,177 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 1.27% of Groupon worth $8,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Groupon by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,214,334 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $95,570,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Groupon by 9.2% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,369,500 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $59,108,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Groupon by 53.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,105,285 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $25,212,000 after purchasing an additional 385,360 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Groupon by 410.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,023,796 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $44,187,000 after acquiring an additional 823,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Groupon by 65.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 913,700 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $20,841,000 after acquiring an additional 361,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

GRPN stock opened at $24.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.38 million, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.63. Groupon, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69.

GRPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on Groupon from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Groupon from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Groupon from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Groupon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

