Penserra Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 82,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,924,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Lightspeed POS as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LSPD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 149,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,542,000 after purchasing an additional 50,752 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,672,000 after purchasing an additional 13,910 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,142,000. Institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LSPD shares. CIBC decreased their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$190.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank upgraded Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $112.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.27.

Shares of LSPD opened at $32.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 3.78. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $130.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.83. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $152.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.91 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 44.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 165.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

