Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 61.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,449 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Autohome worth $7,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Autohome by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autohome in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Autohome by 32.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Autohome by 247.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Autohome by 49.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATHM opened at $31.32 on Thursday. Autohome Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $140.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.48 and a 200-day moving average of $38.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.20.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. Autohome had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 37.84%. The company had revenue of $273.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Autohome’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Autohome in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. CLSA dropped their price objective on Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Autohome from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autohome presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

