Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Issues Earnings Results

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.37, Yahoo Finance reports. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 4.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share.

Shares of PAG traded down $4.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,987. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.04 and a 200 day moving average of $99.52. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.45. Penske Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $63.60 and a 1 year high of $114.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.71%.

PAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Penske Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Penske Automotive Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 75.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 606,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,834 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.76% of Penske Automotive Group worth $45,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 50.66% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

