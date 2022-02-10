Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Perion Network had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Perion Network updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of PERI traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.40. 905,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,638. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.88. The company has a market cap of $817.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.33. Perion Network has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $33.09.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PERI shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Perion Network from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Perion Network by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 63,753 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Perion Network by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

