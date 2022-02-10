Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Expected to Post FY2026 Earnings of $3.72 Per Share

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pfizer in a report released on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial analyst R. Karnauskas forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $3.72 per share for the year. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PFE. Erste Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.74.

PFE opened at $51.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

In other news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,712,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,100,000 after buying an additional 1,110,707 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 195,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,981,000 after acquiring an additional 6,249 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 23,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 15,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

