PGT Innovations (PGTI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $300.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PGT Innovations to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PGTI opened at $18.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. PGT Innovations has a 1 year low of $17.57 and a 1 year high of $28.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.34 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.08.

PGTI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PGT Innovations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $38,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,100 shares of company stock worth $106,460. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in PGT Innovations by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 102,615 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

