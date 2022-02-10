Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Up to $9.57

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.57, but opened at $9.97. Pharming Group shares last traded at $9.97, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
About Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR)
Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.
