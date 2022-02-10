Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Shares Gap Up to $16.12

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.12, but opened at $16.60. Phathom Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $16.13, with a volume of 485 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PHAT shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.62. The firm has a market cap of $543.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.07.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.07. As a group, analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 57.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 494.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 281,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,524,000 after acquiring an additional 71,865 shares during the period.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

