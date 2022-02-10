Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Shares Up 10.2%

Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) shot up 10.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.07 and last traded at $19.07. 2,374 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 123,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.30.

Several brokerages have commented on PHAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.62.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts expect that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHAT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 494.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 57.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

