Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Shares Up 10.2%

Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) shot up 10.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.07 and last traded at $19.07. 2,374 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 123,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.30.
Several brokerages have commented on PHAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.25.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.62.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHAT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 494.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 57.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period.
Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHAT)
Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.
