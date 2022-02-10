Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 5.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Phibro Animal Health updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.300-$1.390 EPS.

PAHC stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.18. 2,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,830. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.37 million, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.57. Phibro Animal Health has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $31.00.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PAHC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 210.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after buying an additional 122,489 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 2.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 175.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 12,679 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 6.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 466,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after purchasing an additional 29,330 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. 50.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.