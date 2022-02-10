Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. is an integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, ownership, management and development of commercial real estate properties. That includes properties that are under construction, newly constructed, or have operating histories. The Company is primarily focused on high-quality Class A office buildings located in major U.S. markets and leased primarily to high-credit quality tenants. Major markets include: Washington, D.C., greater Los Angeles, the New York metropolitan area, Boston and Chicago. Piedmont conducts business primarily through Piedmont Operating Partnership, LP; a Delaware limited partnership, as well as performing the management of its buildings through two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Piedmont Government Services, LLC and Piedmont Office Management, LLC. Piedmont OP owns a majority of its properties directly and a limited number through joint ventures with real estate limited partnerships with other third parties. “

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $17.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60 and a beta of 1.00. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.58 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 121.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 50.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

