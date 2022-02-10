Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.970-$2.070 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Piedmont Office Realty Trust also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.97-$2.07 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:PDM traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $17.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,571. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.23. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $16.58 and a 52-week high of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.35%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 50.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after buying an additional 110,487 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

