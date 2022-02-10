Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pilgrim’s Pride had a positive return on equity of 18.24% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PPC traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,216,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,183. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -1,403.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.63. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1 year low of $20.32 and a 1 year high of $29.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 588.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 384,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329,035 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of Pilgrim’s Pride worth $8,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

