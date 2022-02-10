PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS) Stock Price Down 1%

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS) dropped 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $96.16 and last traded at $96.18. Approximately 452,758 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 406,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.18.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYS. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,236,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 368,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,862,000 after purchasing an additional 126,783 shares during the period. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its holdings in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 48,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the period.

