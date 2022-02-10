PIN Price Tops $0.0484 (PIN)

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 10th. PIN has a total market cap of $7.37 million and approximately $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PIN has traded flat against the dollar. One PIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PIN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00047569 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,173.55 or 0.07038298 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,010.44 or 0.99824271 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00049294 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00052400 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006135 BTC.

About PIN

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

Buying and Selling PIN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.