Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Gap Up to $154.35

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $154.35, but opened at $165.30. Piper Sandler Companies shares last traded at $162.18, with a volume of 213 shares.

A number of research analysts have commented on PIPR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

