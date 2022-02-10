Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Essex Property Trust in a report issued on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.65. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $14.04 EPS.

ESS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Scotiabank cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $363.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $356.76.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $328.59 on Thursday. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $254.63 and a 12-month high of $359.49. The company has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $340.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.54.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 33.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 111.32%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total transaction of $1,141,793.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Barbara Pak sold 5,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $1,829,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,521 shares of company stock worth $4,389,721 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1,471.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

