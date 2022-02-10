PIXEL (PXL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,630.00

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. PIXEL has a total market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $3,630.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIXEL coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PIXEL has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,571.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $354.55 or 0.00778016 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.74 or 0.00223255 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004412 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00022965 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL Coin Profile

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

