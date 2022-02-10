Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) Shares Gap Down to $27.25

Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.25, but opened at $26.48. Plantronics shares last traded at $26.81, with a volume of 4,618 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 670.92.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.59 million. Plantronics had a net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 178.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Plantronics, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plantronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. 98.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plantronics Company Profile (NYSE:POLY)

Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.

