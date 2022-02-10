Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of NYSE POLY opened at $28.94 on Tuesday. Plantronics has a twelve month low of $22.69 and a twelve month high of $46.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 670.92.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. Plantronics had a negative return on equity of 178.02% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Plantronics will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plantronics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plantronics in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plantronics in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plantronics in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Plantronics in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.

