Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.
Shares of NYSE POLY opened at $28.94 on Tuesday. Plantronics has a twelve month low of $22.69 and a twelve month high of $46.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 670.92.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plantronics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plantronics in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plantronics in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plantronics in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Plantronics in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.
About Plantronics
Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Plantronics (POLY)
- Time to give Flex Stock a Go
- Top Marijuana Stocks: Plenty of Investment Opportunities Abound (You’re not Late to the Game)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks That Could Outperform
- Bullish Technical Events Suggest Gains For These 3 Small Caps
- The Long Case for Buying Hasbro Stock May Lie in the Metaverse
Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.