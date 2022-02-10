Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Trading Up 4.5%

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)’s share price was up 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.33 and last traded at $8.33. Approximately 9,215 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,444,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.97.

Several research analysts have commented on PLYA shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.35.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average is $7.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total transaction of $218,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard B. Fried sold 8,352,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $67,822,730.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 544,251 shares of company stock valued at $3,966,538 and sold 8,555,559 shares valued at $69,387,363. Corporate insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

