Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.760-$0.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $820 million-$860 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $878.68 million.Plexus also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.800-$0.840 EPS.

Shares of PLXS traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.08. The company had a trading volume of 181,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,599. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.14. Plexus has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $101.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.21). Plexus had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Plexus will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PLXS shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plexus presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.46.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $307,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 2,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $245,954.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,272 shares of company stock worth $788,159 over the last ninety days. 2.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus during the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 87.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 36.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 61.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,437,000 after purchasing an additional 51,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

